JVG_210706_FIREWORKS10
Buy Now

The Rock Aqua Jays complete a pyramid as they cruise past the crowd to end their show in during the annual Independence Day on the Rock event at Traxler Park on Sunday, July 4.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

The Rock Aqua Jays won their 21st national title Sunday at the 46th Indmar Show National Championships held at Traxler Park.

Competing teams and ski clubs had one hour to present a performance while water skiing on the Rock River. Performances were judged on originality, presentation and execution.

Fourteen teams competed and more than 1,500 athletes performed at the championship. The Rock Aqua Jays scored a total of 2,031.4 points at the event and earned high-scoring awards in these categories:

  • High-scoring Act (Barefoot Whirlpool).
  • Pyramid.
  • Ballet.
  • Barefoot.
  • Swivel.
  • Doubles.
  • Dock and Equipment Personnel.
  • Pick-Up Boat Crew.
  • Towboat.

The Aqua Jays also tied with Mad-City Team for the Sound Crew category.

For a complete list of results, visit go.teamusa.org/3yTB82h.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you