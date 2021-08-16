Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Rock Aqua Jays complete a pyramid as they cruise past the crowd to end their show in during the annual Independence Day on the Rock event at Traxler Park on Sunday, July 4.
JANESVILLE
The Rock Aqua Jays won their 21st national title Sunday at the 46th Indmar Show National Championships held at Traxler Park.
Competing teams and ski clubs had one hour to present a performance while water skiing on the Rock River. Performances were judged on originality, presentation and execution.
Fourteen teams competed and more than 1,500 athletes performed at the championship. The Rock Aqua Jays scored a total of 2,031.4 points at the event and earned high-scoring awards in these categories:
The Aqua Jays also tied with Mad-City Team for the Sound Crew category.
For a complete list of results, visit go.teamusa.org/3yTB82h.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.