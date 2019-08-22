JANESVILLE

For the second year in a row, The Rock Aqua Jays water ski team is attempting a world record—and this time, they’ll be barefoot.

On Saturday morning at Traxler Park, the entire show ski team will amass on the Rock River for an attempt at a Guinness World Record for the largest pyramid by water skiers skiing barefoot, the team announced.

Kevin Ostermeier, Aqua Jays vice president and lead organizer of the record attempt, said Guinness officials have determined through a worldwide canvass of professional skiing that a world record for barefoot pyramid water skiing will require at least eight three-person pyramids, all towed by the same boat—at speeds up to 40 mph.

To seal the record, skiers must remain standing in pyramid formation for at least 200 meters with skiers at the base of the pyramids skiing barefoot. The record attempt will be monitored by national ski officials and must be videotaped to provide proof to Guinness, Ostermeier said.

In August 2018, the Aqua Jays set the Guinness World Record for largest human pyramid on skis when the team successfully formed an 80-person pyramid on the Rock River. Ostermeier said the largest barefoot ski pyramid the Aqua Jays have previously attempted is six three-person pyramids.

Spectators will have to set their clocks early to see the record attempt. The Aqua Jays will take to the river at Traxler Park shortly before 7 a.m., when winds are likely to be the most calm. There is no limit on how many times the skiiers can try to set the record.

Ostermeier said spectators can line the Aqua Jays’ stadium area in the park and along the river to watch the attempt.