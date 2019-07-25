WISCONSIN RAPIDS

The Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Team dominated at the Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids from July 18 to 21.

The Aqua Jays finished first in Division One with 1930.06 points. Twin Lakes Aquanauts followed with 1700.3 points, and MadCity water ski team was third with 1587.74 points.

The Aqua Jays also claimed first in 10 of the 11 subcategories: dock and equipment personnel, pick-up boat crews, tow boat driving, sound crew, showmanship, overall show, barefoot, jump, pyramid and high individual club act. They placed second in ballet.

The team advances to the National Waterski Show Tournament, which will be held Aug. 9-11 in Warsaw, Indiana.

Residents can watch free Aqua Jays performances at 7 p.m. every Sunday and Wednesday through Labor Day weekend at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.