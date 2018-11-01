JANESVILLE
Parker High School will host the Wisconsin First Lego League tournament from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the high school, 3125 Mineral Point Ave.
Teams of students in grades four through eight will compete in this regional robotics tournament. Each team’s robot will be judged on innovation, design and its performance against other robots.
The robot battles begin at noon and are open to the public.
