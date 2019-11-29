JANESVILLE

Candidates in the spring election can start asking for nominating signatures Sunday. Some have already taken out papers and could be knocking on doors soon.

Towns, villages, cities and school boards will all have elections April 7, as will county boards. Also on the spring ballots will be an election for state Supreme Court.

All these elections are nonpartisan. Any primary needed would be on Feb. 18.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said she has received feelers from some local governments about possible referendums this spring, as well.

By Wednesday, some local candidates had already taken out papers. They included Janesville City Council President Rich Gruber.

Anyone wishing to run for city council should come to the clerk-treasurer’s office during normal business hours to get a packet, Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said.

All 29 seats on the Rock County Board are up for re-election. Those who had taken out papers as of Wednesday were:

Incumbent Mary Beaver in District 1.

Challenger Tracy Thompson of 8349 E. Six Corners Road, Milton, and incumbent Mary Mawhinney in District 4.

Challenger Michael Mulligan of Emerald Grove in District 7.

Incumbent Brain Knudson of rural Brodhead in District 8.

Incumbent Rick Richard of rural Janesville in District 9.

Incumbent Louis Peer of Beloit in District 10.

Challenger Shirley Williams of Beloit in District 14.

Incumbent Phillip Owens of Beloit in District 16.

Incumbent Betty Jo Bussie of Beloit in District 17.

Incumbent Bob Yeomans of Janesville in District 18

Incumbent Brent Fox of Janesville in District 19.

Incumbent Wes Davis of Janesville in District 20

Incumbent and board Chairman Russ Podzilni of Janesville in District 22.

Incumbent Dave Homan of rural Janesville in District 26.

Incumbent Kathy Schulz of Janesville in District 27.

Incumbent Ronald Bomkamp of rural Janesville in District 28.

Incumbent Tom Brien of Janesville in District 29.

There’s still plenty of time for a candidate to jump into a race. Nomination papers can be circulated from Dec. 1 through Jan. 7. The deadline to submit nomination papers is 5 p.m. Jan. 7.

The presidential preference primaries are also on April 7. Voters in those elections must choose only one party’s primary.

Primaries for other fall elections, including the U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate and Assembly, and county partisan offices will be on Aug. 11.

Partisan elections, including the presidential election, are on Nov. 3.