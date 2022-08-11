This year’s Riverside Park Music Festival will be a birthday party.
Janesville’s 87-acre Riverside Park along the Rock River is 100 years old, and the music festival planned for Saturday, Aug. 20 will reflect that milestone.
The festival, sponsored by Friends of Riverside Park and the city of Janesville, kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs through 10 p.m.
Three bands will play from a stage near the shuffleboard courts on the north side of the park: Gas Can Alley from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Rainbow Bridge from 3-6 p.m.; and Small Talk from 6:30-10 p.m.
“I remember the days when (bands) either played on the ground or on a semitrailer (bed),” said Sandy Hendricks, treasurer of Friends of Riverside Park. “It’s unbelievable how far we’ve come.”
The Lions Club will offer grilled chicken dinners from 11 a.m. until they’re sold out. Other food items, and beer and wine, will be sold.
For children, there will be many free activities including a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, splash pad and raffle balloon art. And children can dig in a sand pit to find coins and other items.
For all ages, there will be pontoon boat rides. And shuffleboard and pickle ball demonstrations start at 1 p.m.
At dusk, there will be a fireworks show.
Festival goers should bring chairs and/or blankets to sit on.