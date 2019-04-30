BELOIT

The city of Beloit announced the summer hours for the lagoon in Riverside Park, 1160 S. Riverside Drive.

The lagoon will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from June to August and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in May and September.

Paddle boat, kayak and tandem bicycle rentals are available during the above hours. Concessions are also available at the lower level of Harry C. Moore Pavilion.

For more information, call the Beloit Parks and Recreation Office at 608-364-2890.

