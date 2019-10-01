JANESVILLE

The humid, rainy weather might be edging its way out, but it has left the Janesville area with unusually sodden ground and swollen streams in what was the second-wettest September in seven decades.

Gazette weather records show that September accumulated 11.6 inches of rain—the second-highest amount recorded in the last 71 years.

It’s second only to the 13.3 inches of rain recorded by The Gazette in September 2018.

Average September rainfall in Janesville is about 3.4 inches, according to Gazette records.

Heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and another deluge forecast overnight Tuesday comes on the heels of about 3 inches of rain over the past week.

The inundation likely will push the Rock River at Afton to minor flood stage—8 feet—by Wednesday morning, according to National Weather Service flood forecasts.

The weather service predicts that heavy rain will move out of the area, but more light rain is forecast Friday and into Saturday.

By early next week, the river could reach 9.9 feet at Afton, which would be well into minor flood stage, forecasters say. That’s about 2.5 feet higher than last week, and it’s at least 3 feet higher than historical river conditions for September, according to the weather service.

J.J. Wood, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Sullivan office, said Tuesday that data for the Rock River watershed shows “well above average” rainfall totals for September.

He said Madison had its 14th-wettest September on record, dating back to 1869.

Wood said data shows last month’s rainfall meshes with an emerging pattern of wet, mild weather during September. He chalks it up as a later transition to autumn for southern Wisconsin.

“Typically, later September you’ll start seeing more systems coming down out of the Northwest, bringing that cool Canadian air,” he said. “That’s the transition to autumn. We haven’t seen that as much in the past several Septembers.”

Wood said the overriding weather pattern recently has been influenced by warmer, wetter air masses from the Gulf of Mexico.

“It results in rounds of showers and storms, heavy rain and more significant flooding” than is typical for September, he said.

Wood said light showers are predicted through Wednesday night, and as the precipitation moves through an already-soggy watershed, it could bring the threat of flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas with small streams.

A cold front is expected to sweep in later this week, and that should knock temperatures down to the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday.

Although light rain is predicted Friday, Thursday should be dry and cool.

Wood said conditions will feel less humid and much cooler and drier than the last several days—more like October weather.