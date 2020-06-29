JANESVILLE
Emergency workers were back on the Rock River on Monday morning continuing to search for 9-year-old Madison Billups, who was last seen Thursday when she slipped beneath the water downstream from the Monterey Bridge.
Three boats from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were looking downstream from where the girl was last seen.
A team from Hope, Wisconsin, was expected to arrive about noon with a boat equipped with more advanced 3-D radar, said sheriff’s office Capt. Mark Thompson.
Area police, sheriff’s offices and fire departments had as many as 10 boats on the water Saturday, several carrying cadaver-sniffing dogs, Thompson said.
The operation transitioned Friday afternoon from a search and rescue to a recovery operation, authorities said.
Family and police said Madison was thought to be holding onto her 13-year-old brother as the two waded into the river and onto a sandbar near one of the train trestle bridges west of the Monterey Bridge.
Janesville police initially responded to reports that two bystanders fishing nearby saw Madison and her brother slip off the sandbar and onto large rocks in a drop-off where a strong current and undertow sweeps out of the river’s main channel.
One of the bystanders, an unidentified woman, apparently tried to pull both children from the current, but Madison slipped loose and went under in the current, police indicated.
At Anglers Park, dozens of Madison’s family members have held a vigil since Thursday night.
Thompson said he talked to the Billups family Monday morning.
“They’re doing OK. Obviously, devastated. I told them that everybody out here searching are parents, too, and we want to be able to give them that closure,” Thompson said.