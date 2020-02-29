JANESVILLE
Jim Dahlgran knows how to hunt and tap at a piano, and he has played guitar.
But by far, his instrument of choice is the heavenly sounding handbell.
He was introduced to handbells in 1994.
Since then, the retired private pilot has sold off his partnership in an airplane and bought dozens of the glimmering instruments.
“I fell in love with them,” Dahlgran said.
He likes the way he can play handbells in so many different ways to get different sounds.
The Janesville man calls handbells his passion.
Dahlgran will be among the handbell musicians who will demonstrate their skills in a concert Sunday, March 8.
Sponsored by the MacDowell Music Club, the free event will be at the First Congregational United Church of Christ and will feature four handbell choirs from Faith Lutheran, First Lutheran, Cargill United Methodist and First Congregational United Church of Christ, all of Janesville.
“For those who have never heard a handbell choir, I would recommend it,” Dahlgran said. “At just about every concert venue, I always hear from someone who has never heard a handbell, let alone a whole handbell choir.”
He belongs to three of the participating handbell choirs and enjoys the close camaraderie of each.
Jo Ann Koltyk is chairwoman of the concert, titled “Ringing in the Spirit of the Community.”
She thinks of a handbell choir as a microcosm of the church and of society.
“It takes every player to perform a piece because each musician is responsible for only two to four notes of the melody or harmony,” Koltyk said. “When one person is absent, the music suffers.”
Just as it takes everyone in a bell choir to make the music work, it also takes the same sense of cooperation, teamwork and spirit to create a healthy community, she explained.
“Since there is so much political polarization right now in America, I felt that this concert may be a way to bridge the divide by reminding all of us what it takes to make a community work,” Koltyk said.
She called the event both a musical and educational performance, where people can learn about handbells, various techniques to make sounds on them and handbell history.
Cherie Norquay is director of Faith Lutheran’s handbell choir and has directed the handbell concerts at Janesville’s Jolly Jingle the past three years.
She said Faith Lutheran has almost five full octaves of bronze handbells made by Malmark.
Each bell ringer in the choir generally rings two notes. However, some ringers are capable of ringing two bells in each hand.
Handbells are a big investment.
“Smaller bells may cost $200-plus each, while larger bells may cost $1,500-plus each,” Norquay said. “A three-octave set of handbells could run over $11,000 and a five-octave set over $27,000.”
Hand chimes are much less expensive.
A 25-note hand chime set costs about $1,300, she said.
“I think a lot of people don’t know how versatile handbells are,” Norquay said. “In a church setting, you can incorporate handbells without a full handbell choir.”
The bells have a special way of enhancing the service.
“There’s something really beautiful when they are played along with an organ or a choir that is singing,” Norquay said. “They make uplifting music. It makes you feel good inside.”
Brian Knutson directs the handbell choir at First Congregational United Church of Christ, which was one of the first churches in the area to get handbells in the early 1970s. The church is also one of a few in Janesville that still maintains a bell choir with a manual carillon of bells.
“I’m very proud of our group,” Knutson said. “They are experienced and very dedicated volunteers who have a passion for playing the bells.”
The group lost a member of its choir this year.
“We played at the funeral,” Knutson said. “It was a solemn occasion but healing for the bell choir. The position was empty until one of the members picked up the bell and rang it. It can be a very emotional expression.”
The bell choir is open to both members and nonmembers of the church.
“It has been remarkable,” Knutson said. “It seems like when there is an opening, someone steps forward, and the life of the bell choir goes on.”
