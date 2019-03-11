State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, and state Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, will hold listening sessions in Edgerton and Milton on Wednesday, March 13.

Milton: 5 to 6 p.m. at the Milton Public Library.

Edgerton: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edgerton Public Library.

"Everyone is invited to stop in and ask questions or discuss their concerns with the legislators," a news release from Vruwink's office read Monday.

Additional listening sessions will be held in other communities during the winter and spring. For details, call Vruwink’s office at 608-266-3790.