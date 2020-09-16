JANESVILLE
Democratic state Sen. Janis Ringhand and state Rep. Mark Spreitzer both received the 2020 Champions of Economic Development Award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.
The award is presented to legislators who promote economic development through effective policies and are committed to making the state a better place, according to a news release.
Ringhand, D-Evansville, and Spreitzer, D-Beloit, were selected for their advancement and support of proposals in the latest legislative session, including Opportunity Zones legislation and a bill to boost funding for transportation projects to stimulate economic growth, according to the release.
Ringhand and Spreitzer are two of 21 lawmakers who received the award.