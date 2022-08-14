ORFORDVILLE 

Recent Parkview High School graduate Jenna Hume became the National High School Rodeo Association's breakaway champion in July, roping a calf in just 8.23 seconds.

Jenna Hume wears the belt buckle award she earned for winning the 2022 National High School Rodeo Association breakaway roping world championship on a 24-year-old half-blind horse named Junior. She is also holding the black rope passed down from her grandfather that she credited for her win.
Jenna Hume of Orfordville recently won the 2022 National High School Rodeo Association breakaway roping world championship on a 24-year-old half-blind horse named Junior.
