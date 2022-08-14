ORFORDVILLE
Recent Parkview High School graduate Jenna Hume became the National High School Rodeo Association's breakaway champion in July, roping a calf in just 8.23 seconds.
The association's finals were held July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
Hume beat her opponent by just .01 seconds to earn the title, and in an interview last week, said she believes it had a lot to do with the rope she used.
In breakaway roping, a calf runs out of a chute, and the competitor must rope it as fast as possible. Hume said she was worried in earlier rounds when the calf jumped a bit, but she still placed in the top 20 competitors, moving on to the final, short round.
“My black rope was my papa’s (her grandfather, Tom Hume's) old rope and he passed away around a year ago,” Hume said. “We were looking through his stuff to see if there’s any ropes we wanted to use and there’s this black rope in there. I really liked how it felt when roping the dummy during practice.”
Though Hume enjoys the feel of the rope and said it gives her confidence, her father Jess Hume was concerned about her using it for the national competition. Since the rope and the cap is black, Jenna explained, it was harder for the judges to see.
“I ended up using it because it felt really good, and I’m so glad I did,” she said. “I think (my grandfather) was up there a little bit, helping me along.”
Hume has been around horses all her life and started going to rodeo shows in fifth grade. In sixth grade, she started practicing roping around the house and by seventh grade was participating in local competitions, first with a horse named Cowboy and now with a horse named Junior.
Junior is 24 years old, a little older for a horse competing in rodeos, “but he’s in really great shape,” she said. “He doesn’t look as old.”
Junior is blind in one eye, but that hasn’t caused major problems during competition, Hume said. She said it hasn’t inhibited his abilities and that their bond has always been very strong.
She said the support of her dad and uncle Casey Hume has also helped her in competitions over the years and helped her grow as an athlete.
Her mother, Amy, is also a huge help, lending encouragement behind the scenes and in between competitions.
When Hume heads to Iowa Central Community College this fall, she will initially be taking Junior to competitions as part of the school’s rodeo team.
Later in the school year, she plans to take a younger horse, 13-year-old Jimmy, to Iowa. Junior will still be participating in rodeos with Hume’s younger brother for a few more years before his retirement.
Hume said she is deciding between studying animal science or agribusiness. When she was younger she thought she would be a veterinarian, but has since changed her mind. Hume said one this is certain: she expects to land somewhere she can continue her work with animals.
