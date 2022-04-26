TOWN OF ROCK
Maci Newell is among the new wave of people interested in entering the airline industry, and Revv Aviation is her stepping stone to getting there.
After being encouraged by her dad’s best friend, a captain at United Airlines, to look into becoming a pilot, she took a discovery flight four years ago at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.
“I kind of laughed at him at first because I was like, ‘No, I’ve never thought about that,’” she said of her first conversation with the United pilot. “But after a while, I was like, ‘OK, I might actually be interested in that.’”
It was her first taste of what it’s like to be a pilot, and when she finally sat in the cockpit of a plane, she fell in love with it.
The Milton High School student started taking lessons at Revv Aviation earlier this year. The aviation company has seven Midwest locations, including one at Rock County’s biggest airport.
Airlines worldwide have been suffering from a shortage of pilots, and it can take years of training to fly for a major airline, explained Revv Aviation client services manager Giacomo Moriondo.
Many commercial pilots retired or were laid off when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the airline industry has a 10-year lag when it comes to recruiting new pilots, Moriondo said.
While some airlines have opened their own training programs, private flight training lessons like those offered by Revv Aviation are looking to help close that gap.
“That’s why you hear all about the airlines starting their own academies and hiring people with less time,” Moriondo said. “There’s a huge demand for it, and it gives people options who might not be considering four-year degrees.”
The mission of Revv is to make the “wonder of flight,” as Moriondo put it, more accessible and affordable for everyone.
“We want everyone to know and experience that wonder because, the sad thing is, there are 5,000 regional airports like this one all across the country, and many people have no idea these kinds of places exist,” Moriondo said. “It’s such a shame because aviation really is at everyone’s fingertips.”
General manager Rick Rivera added that Revv’s students come from all different backgrounds. Some students are retired or nearing retirement age and are interested in being able to take their grandkids for flights. Others, like Newell, are younger and considering becoming a pilot as a career.
Enrollment in flight training has increased since the middle of 2021, Rivera said, with many young people and people who were recently laid off looking into career paths in the airline industry.
The flight school opened as Carver Aero in July 2021 before rebranding as Revv Aviation. Rivera said the company plans to expand with its mission of showing people that flying is exciting and accessible for everyone.
“It just makes sense for people who like to fly and fly a lot. You don’t have to go through TSA; you have your own plane, you can go on your own schedule and you don’t have to arrive two hours ahead of time,” Rivera said. “Plus, you can fly to a location, have your meeting and still be back the same day.”
While Revv offers Part 61 flight training, which requires a minimum of 40 hours to get your private pilot’s license and 250 hours to get your commercial pilot’s license, Rivera said it hopes to add Part 141 training in the future. Part 141 training is more strict, regimented and focused, making it the better route for people who are interested in an airline career, Rivera said.
Revv hopes to get more involved with the Janesville community, Rivera said, noting it will host KANDU Industries’ Grapes & Hops fundraiser at its facility at 4606 S. Atlantis Drive on Friday, May 20.
“We want people to come out and whether they’re interested in flight training or not, planes are fascinating,” Rivera said. “I remember as a kid being taken to the airport and just sitting at the end of the runway watching the planes land and take off. Whether I wanted to be a pilot or not, I wasn’t sure, but I still loved seeing it.”