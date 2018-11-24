BRODHEAD
Rick Easland was born on Christmas Day.
Some might say that’s a sign Rick was meant to run a Christmas tree farm, but it was his wife, Cheryl, who had the idea.
Cheryl and Rick Easland bought the former McClaren Tree Farm in 2015.
As a child growing up in Brodhead, Cheryl frequently visited McClaren with her mom. Years later, she suggested to Rick that they buy it.
McClaren Tree Farm was run by Monte and Jean McClaren from 1998 until shortly after Monte died on Christmas Day 2010, according to his obituary.
Many people Cheryl and Rick have met over the last few years were loyal customers of the McClarens. Now they return as regulars of the Easland Tree Farm, Cheryl said.
Patrick McMahon of Rockford, Illinois, said his family has visited the tree farm for years because it has trees large enough for his big family.
McMahon is the eighth of 13 kids. The McMahons usually have two or three Christmas trees in their home each year, he said.
The Easlands’ tree farm sits on more than 50 acres on the Rock County side of County T, just south of the Brodhead city limits.
Friday was the farm’s first day of the season, and Rick said he was impressed by the number of people they saw coming to chop down trees.
Maybe it was the moderate weather with temperatures hovering in the high 40s. Maybe it was the rush of Black Friday shoppers out and about with cash in hand.
Or perhaps it was the warm smell of popcorn coming from the shack where patrons buy their trees.
Cheryl got a kick out of a young girl who ran up to the shack yelling, “You have popcorn again! I can smell it!”
The Easlands offer popcorn and candy canes to anyone stopping by.
Cambria Elmer, 4, eagerly asked her mom, Karen, if they could get popcorn before they left the farm Friday.
Cambria and her sister, Hayden, assisted their parents and grandmother, Laurie Ganshert-Slusser, in picking out a tree for their grandmother’s porch.
Ganshert-Slusser recruits the girls to help her pick out a tree that “needs a little love” every year. She displays it proudly on her front porch at her Monroe home, she said.
Her cats prevent her from keeping a tree inside, so she chooses trees that are dying or otherwise undesirable to other patrons because she doesn’t like to see the good ones get chopped down.
Many of the farm’s larger trees are leftovers from the McClaren years, Rick said.
Rick graduated from UW-Madison with degrees in soil science and agronomy. He plants new trees every spring in different sections to preserve homes for wildlife, he said.
The couple have planted at least 4,000 new trees since they took over the farm, Rick said.
The Elmer family combed through hundreds of trees before finding the right one for Grandma’s porch. After careful inspection of the chosen tree, Cambria and Hayden granted their father, Keith, permission to approach with his ax.
“Daddy’s coming in,” Hayden squealed in excitement.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse