Retiring Janesville School District superintendent Steve Pophal has worked as a public school educator for almost four decades—but has been teaching for far longer than that.
Growing up, Pophal had three brothers and—over time—an additional two dozen other “siblings” as his parents fostered children. As Pophal got older, an affinity for being a borrowed big brother turned into a career calling.
“There were always little kids in my house,” Pophal said during an interview in his district administration office last week. “I just always enjoyed hanging out with kids, seeing them develop and grow over time, seeing their skills build, seeing how excited kids are to discover the world. That excitement I always felt was infectious.”
Pophal will retire on June 30 after five years as Janesville’s superintendent and decades of administrative experience. Mark Holzman will succeed him on July 1, coming from the Manitowoc School District.
Pophal said he had never intended on becoming a school superintendent, but was hired in Janesville in January 2017 after having a “chance encounter” with a friend familiar with the search process. Pophal had never even been to Janesville, but upon visiting, said he found a kindred spirit in the area.
Janesville wasn’t all that much different from his home in Wausau three hours north. Both had the distinction of being the largest city in the area surrounded by rural communities, were split by a river and had taken a devastating economic blow when a manufacturing company decided to relocate.
“At the end of the day, both communities are heavily populated with good, hard-working, down to earth people who care about their community, care about their school district, care about their kids,” he said. “So, while I had never been to Janesville before, I immediately felt comfortable here because my values are their values.”
Pophal was eligible for retirement before he came to Janesville, but said he felt there was more he had left to accomplish. He said he’s stepping back now not because he feels his work is finished, but at 61, Janesville deserves a schools leader who can keep up with what a district its size expects of its superintendent.
Pophal said he’ll forever be proud of the opportunity he was given to “take Janesville to the next level,” a reason why he felt this district was his destiny.
“I’ve always felt from the very beginning of the interview process, that I belonged here and that I was destined to come here, and this was the place where ultimately that I would culminate my career,” he said.
A passion for leading
Pophal started his career in 1983 teaching adjudicated delinquents at Lincoln Hills youth prison and the former Ethan Allen School for Boys.
Most of his students were boys who needed help transitioning out of the penal system back into the general public after serious crimes, Pophal said, making for an “intense” first job.
Pophal then moved to Appleton where he was a social studies teacher and a coach. There, the desire he and some fellow teachers shared to establish one of the first “house” systems, to improve students’ transition to middle school, lit a passion within him to see his classroom as a part of the larger school community.
The concept of “houses” allows a cohort of students to attend their core classes such as language arts and math with a set rotation of teachers.
It pushed Pophal to pursue a graduate degree in school administration.
“Ironically, the further I got into the program, the more excited I got about it,” Pophal said of the prospect of being a principal. “Finally, by the end of the program (in 1991), I was actually pretty excited about wanting to be an administrator and pretty immediately did that.”
He spent the next 23 as a middle and high school principal and then ended his tenure with D.C. Everest Area School District in 2017 as its director of secondary education.
Reforming education
As he prepared to take the reins of the Janesville School District five years ago, Pophal knew that the way students were educated had to change.
Student educational needs are different than they were even a decade ago, Pophal said.
A more connected, technology-dependent world requires teachers to prepare students for the future that looks very different from past generations, he said.
Past teaching was factoid-based and focused on obedience and compliance to prepare adults for lives of working in manufacturing, he said. And while those jobs still exist, automation has reduced their prevalence. Education today needs to be interactive and teach students critical thinking skills to meet a service-driven workforce, he said.
The school district can’t do that alone, Pophal said. Knowing that, he’s worked to build relationships with local businesses and organizations to give students opportunities outside of their brick and mortar classrooms.
He sees that as a key accomplishment of his tenure, alongside redefining the district’s mission statement and strategic plan to align with a new mindset that sets grade-level literacy, math and career-ready benchmarks and emphasizes student attendance and co-curricular involvement over standardized test scores, Pophal said.
“We’re not preparing kids to go work at the plant anymore, right? We’re preparing kids for the gig economy. We’re preparing kids to be entrepreneurs,” he said. “We’re preparing kids to be excited about their community. When we do that, we have a better chance of them deciding to come back home, to live, work and raise their families, as opposed to seeing them leave and go away and not come back.”