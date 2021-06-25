A Janesville native and longtime freelance writer for The Gazette has died, less than three years after his retirement from full-time reporting.
Bill Livick, 65, suffered a heart attack Friday, June 18, his longtime girlfriend, Beth Gehred, confirmed to the Oregon Observer, where Livick was a reporter and editor. Livick retired in 2018 and moved to the northern part of the state to continue his active, outdoorsy lifestyle.
During his retirement in Ashland, Livick continued to write on occasion for Unified Newspaper Group, which includes several weekly newspapers in the Madison suburbs, where he had worked for 18 years starting in 2000. He had been an education reporter in Verona and Oregon, the editor in Oregon, a local government reporter for Stoughton and Verona, and a community reporter during that time.
He also wrote for The Gazette for 20 years as a freelance reviewer of restaurants in the Madison area.
Former Oregon Village President Steve Staton was shocked to hear the news Monday, saying he had been planning to call him in the next few days.
“He was a great person who became a great friend, and I’m saddened by this news,” he said. “He was a very good reporter, and I could always trust him.”
Retired longtime Oregon Village Administrator Mike Gracz called him “one of the best local reporters I worked with” during his career.
“He was just a wonderful person to talk to and a very ethical reporter,” Gracz said. “Super nice guy.”
Former Common Council president Paul Lawrence, a former Hub reporter, said Bill was “the essence of a good reporter.”
“He always tried to portray both sides of the issue, and I thought he was fair,” he said. “He understood what made Stoughton tick. He made the effort to do that, and it showed in his work.”
Livick was a late bloomer as a journalist, starting his career at the age of 40.
A member of the Janesville Craig High School Class of 1974, Livick spent much of his early adult life traveling all over the United States, Europe and the Middle East.
“He had read a book about vagabonding and really took it to heart,” Gehred said.
He earned a degree in journalism from UW-Madison 1990 and then moved to Gallup, New Mexico, where he taught high school journalism and English on a Navajo reservation. He enjoyed hourslong mountain biking trips while there. Gehred said he adopted five wild reservation dogs and brought them back to Wisconsin.
“He couldn’t bear seeing animals not being taken care of,” she said.
Livick joined Unified Newspaper Group after returning to the Madison area in 2000, covering education in Oregon and Verona. He became the editor of the Observer in 2006.
After a staff reorganization in 2011, Livick began covering Stoughton city politics while continuing to report on the Oregon Village Board.
His last year reporting for UNG earned him first- and third-place awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for enterprise/interpretive reporting and a second-place award for overall reporting on local government—a category in which he won several awards during his time at UNG.
After retiring, he moved to Ashland to serve as a kayak guide for tours of the Apostle Islands, but a fifth surgery on a nagging shoulder injury forced him to turn to mountain biking and hiking to stay active.
“He died happy,” Gehred said. “He was at a place he loved and doing the things he loved.”
In his farewell column for The Gazette, published March 11, 2020, Livick reflected on his 20-year stint writing restaurant reviews for The Gazette and his reluctance to give up the gig.
“People have told me it sounds like a dream job, but I’m looking forward to my own personal dream job—guiding people on tours of the Apostle Islands sea caves by kayak,” he wrote then.
A memorial celebration of Livick’s life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday,July 10, at Fermenting Cellars Winery in Janesville. Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.