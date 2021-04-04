JANESVILLE
It was a sound more felt in the bones than heard.
The power of 70 voices in synchronicity behind cloth face masks, almost humming, chanting the Lord’s Prayer in unison on Easter Sunday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Janesville.
A cosmic rumble, like a tireless engine coming back to life. The church congregation, praying, reunited under one roof.
For the first time in 55 weeks—more than a solid year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic—the small church on the city’s south side met in the stone and wood sanctuary for a regular, inside, in-person service.
At Asbury, 92% of church members reported in a church survey they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. The inoculation is why the church’s spiritual leader, Pastor Will Jewson, said Asbury decided to end a more than yearlong church quarantine and reopen a sanctuary that has been shuttered months except for virtual services.
Jewson, who hand writes his sermons in manuscript form, for months has mailed his weekly sermons to some members who’ve been shut in with no internet.
After long consultation with the church’s conference and a balancing test of Methodist church founder John Wesley’s three axioms: “Do no harm; do good; stay in love with God,” Jewson decided his church needed to get back to meeting in person for Sunday services.
A few days prior, Jewson talked with The Gazette.
“We’re trying to take one more step at a time back toward a bit of normalcy. I think if I can describe it in any way, it’s a feeling of relief. I hope that’s what people feel," he said.
Jewson started the service by telling his parishioners, a group collectively tilting toward old age, something he’d waited more than year to say.
He’d rehearsed it in his head over and over the night before, but for a moment on Easter Sunday, his voice trembled like the candle flames atop the votives perched along the sanctuary walls.
“Welcome home,” Jewson told the congregation, his face among the only not covered by a cloth mask.
Jewson’s voice echoed through the church’s loudspeakers and out toward the pews where the church members sat, separated in familial groups and cordoned from each other by blue tape affixed to parts of the seating where social distance commandments bid that no one there may sit.
Carolyn Schultz, Asbury’s organist, pedaled and knuckled out the reedy yet room-filling strains on the church’s pipe organ while spring sunshine brought to life the twin mosaic stained glass windows that stood as columns of glowing light and color behind the altar.
A cross stood on the altar with a muslin cloth draped over its crossbeam, a symbol of the resurrection.
Jewson, in a white shirt and black slacks and wearing a microphone headset, moved quickly through a truncated service. He told The Gazette earlier in the week he'd planned to keep the service close to 30 minutes to limit the duration of the gathering during the lingering pandemic.
Ultimately, Jewson made it through in 35 minutes. But he had a lot to say to his people, some who sat in large, yellow Easter hats, stubborn tradition offset only by face coverings that shielded the members' features.
When the congregation took and ate their unleavened communion wafers, the bread still turned to a familiar, flavorless paste on the tongue.
The wine was still sweet, the prayer still comforting.
Jewson told his parishioners he knew they were smiling behind their masks. He could feel it.
The 55 weeks in isolation were over, although vestiges remain. It may be a while before Jewson feels it's safe enough for the congregation to break into lung-exhaling song from their pews.
Just not this Sunday.
Instead of singing, Jewson, who doubles as a trumpet player, along with parishioner/saxophonist Connie Nelson and Wendy Anderson-Markow, the church’s drummer, played a warm, instrumental jazz arrangement of hymns, including “The Old Rugged Cross.”
An unorthodox delivery, but church music still, and the hymns unfolded like a white lily, fragile but familiar as greening grass, blue sky and the spring flowers planted once again in the urns out front of Asbury church.
“Hum along,” Jewson told the congregation. “As long as you do it from behind your masks.”
Jewson’s sermon title was Easter-themed but tailored, too, to reflect the long waiting of a church whose members have stayed connected through spirit and the internet, keeping the church afloat from isolation afar.
He called the sermon on Sunday “the Resurrection and the Reunion.”
Asbury church elder Claude Eakins had spent some time the prior week vacuuming and sprucing up the long-idled church sanctuary.
He told The Gazette last week he's missed going to church in person. He’d read a mailed copy of Jewson’s sermons every week because he doesn't have a computer.
He said he couldn’t wait to be back in the church pew come Sunday.
“This last year, we’ve been alone, not around many people. You do what you have to do to stay safe," Eakins said. "Time in life can go by fast, but some of these days have really gone slow.”
On Sunday, the 35 minute service raced with wings on. Then Jewson dismissed members row-by-row.
He urged them to visit if they liked but asked them to please do so outside in front of the church, where the warm breezy air along Kellogg Avenue might carry away more than human worries.
Eakins walked out of the sanctuary Sunday morning floating on a smile big enough that it creased the cloth mask covering his face.
“I feel so proud today,” Eakins said. “And it’s proud for this church and all of these people.”