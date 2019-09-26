JANESVILLE

Dave Homan was driving his power lawnmower under the black walnut trees in his yard on Hanover Road earlier this week when the roll bar hit a branch.

Suddenly, Homan was surrounded by butterflies.

He looked up. His trees were full of monarchs.

A few of those butterflies apparently needed a rest on their long trip south and decided that Homan's trees looked like good cover. A handful more made the same decision.

And then a handful more, and more, and more.

Most people know that monarchs are one of only a few butterfly species that migrate south for the winter.

As the weather cools across the northern part of the United States, monarchs make their way down to Mexico and parts of Southern California, said Tom Klubertanz, a professor of biological science at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

They spend the winter there before returning north in spring, Klubertanz said.

It's a journey of up to 2,000 miles, and they need to rest.

Klubertanz suspects that the monarchs are coming from miles around, responding to chemical signals the other butterflies are giving out. Monarchs might gather together on cool nights for protection against predators or for warmth.

In general, however, birds don’t bother them, Klubertanz said.

Monarch caterpillars dine exclusively on milkweed. The plant has a toxin that remains in the monarchs' systems, making them unpalatable to most birds.

Scientists think monarchs use a variety of clues to tell them when it’s time to head south, said Kerry Katovich, an associate professor of biology at UW-Whitewater.

“Conditions are telling them that they need to go in a southwest direction," he said.

It could be the position of the sun, lower nighttime temperatures or the condition of the plants they depend on for nectar, according to the Monarch Joint Venture, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based conservation group.

Monarchs don’t travel together per se, but they are flying along the same route, and that accounts for the collective roosting behavior.

“They tend to stick around for a day or two,” Klubertanz said. “They’re not going to stay in one spot for long.”