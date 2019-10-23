TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE

Residents here filled the town hall Tuesday night to discuss concerns over the possibility of a large-scale chicken farm coming to town.

The meeting was designed to let people voice their concerns and for S&R Egg Farm to share information.

“We want to listen to your concerns and comments, and hopefully then we can address those as necessary,” said Todd Watermolen, environmental engineer for S&R.

Farm representatives approached town officials a year ago about buying more than 100 acres west of Belding Road. They filed an application for the farm in August.

The proposed farm would begin with 900,000 chickens in three buildings before eventually holding 3 million birds in 10 buildings, Town Chairman Allan Arndt told The Gazette on Monday. Initial construction would begin in 2020 before building construction in 2021, Watermolen said.

The town has until Nov. 19 to approve or deny the proposal.

Michelle Carlson lives near the proposed site and said she will be able to see the farm from her front yard. Her concerns were water usage, manure disposal and truck traffic.

“I will actually be able to stand in my front yard and see your facility,” Carlson said.

“I’m not for it because of that,” she said. “I’m going to be looking at the facility and looking at all the trucks. … I don’t approve it. I know I don’t have authority, but no, I don’t stand behind it.”

Watermolen said 25 to 30 trucks would travel to and from the site between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. More trucks might be present during busier times of year, such as corn harvest time in the fall.

Kimberly Hayward doesn’t live on the truck route, but she was concerned about the trucks and odor, too.

“I can tell you that I did not move out onto County Road J to have trucks move past my house every 21.6 minutes,” Hayward said.

“These are my neighbors,” she said, adding that she doesn’t feel like people have enough say in the matter.

“My elected officials are making decisions for me that doesn’t impact them directly, but it will me because I’ll still hear that noise. Somebody sitting in this room is going to hear that noise,” she said.

The farm would control the smell by drying chicken manure with fans on perforated belts, and the amount of manure spread on fields at the proposed location would be minimal, Watermolen said.

Not everybody was opposed to the idea.

John Lader thinks the project will help keep the area focused on agriculture instead of filling it with housing projects and businesses.

“We’re an agricultural community, and I’d like it to stay that way. ... I think we certainly want to maintain our rural, agricultural community that we fought for for many years. ... I think this is a project we support,” Lader said.