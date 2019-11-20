MILTON

Residents of a home on Milton’s northwest side have been displaced after a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Milton Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said the fire was “well established” and the fire was ripping through the roof when crews arrived at 12:50 p.m.

The fire caused significant damage to the home at 405 Forest Lake Drive, Rhodes said.

Nobody was home when the fire started. Firefighters rescued two dogs and a cat from the home, Rhodes said.

Rhodes was unsure how many people lived in the house, he said.

A friend of the residents told a reporter at the scene Wednesday that two adults lived in the home.

Cause of the fire is being investigated. Crews were still on scene after 4 p.m., Rhodes said.

“It was an aggressive fire fight, and there is still a lot of damage to the structure,” Rhodes said.