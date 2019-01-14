BELOIT
A group of Beloit residents will meet Tuesday night to discuss the proposed Ho-Chunk Nation casino.
The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Domenico’s Italian Restaurant, 547 East Grand Ave., Beloit. Former City Manager Larry Arft will attend to answer questions.
A similar community meeting held in December appeared to draw mostly opponents of the casino.
A news release about the meeting called the group the "11th hour Beloit Casino Group."
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse