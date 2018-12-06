JANESVILLE
Janesville residents are invited to have informal conversations with Police Chief Dave Moore on Friday, Dec. 14.
"Mocha with Moore!" is set for 10 a.m. to noon at Mocha Moment cafe, 1121 Center Ave.
The event is sponsored by the police department’s African American Liaison Advisory Committee, whose members also will be available to talk.
For more information, call Carrie Harrell-Payton, 608-713-2688.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse