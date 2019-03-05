190306_RECAP
Visitors tour the RECAP garden during a 2017 open house for the Rock County Jail’s rehabilitation program.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for a program that allows residents to buy produce from the jail's garden. 

The garden is maintained by inmates in the Rock County Education and Criminal Addiction Program, or RECAP, a five-month restorative justice program that allows inmates to receive schooling and perform community service to prepare for productive lives after jail.

The produce program, known as Community Supported Agriculture, costs $250 for 10 shares throughout the season. Members can pick up shares from June 19 through October, according to a news release. 

Produce can be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the community garden shed outside the sheriff's office. 

Applications are available at the sheriff's office or online at www.co.rock.wi.us.

