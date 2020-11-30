JANESVILLE
No room at the church?
That might be the ironic outcome this year on Christmas Eve, which marks that most famous night when there was no room at the inn for a carpenter and his pregnant wife.
The problem, of course, is COVID-19.
“Obviously, every church is having to rethink what Christmas Eve will look like,” said the Rev. Steve Scott, pastor of Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville.
Churches plan to spread people out in the pews and require masks to defeat those airborne, virus-carrying droplets people expel when they sneeze or sing.
That means churches at 25% capacity, rather than the traditional Christmas Eve bursting-at-the-seams.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville is one of many churches that are adding services and requiring families to make reservations to ensure they have a place in the pews.
“While registering for worship likely feels strange to most of us, it is an especially helpful tool as we strive to maintain distance between households,” St. Paul’s says on its website.
Hundreds normally would push St. Paul’s to its capacity on Christmas Eve, said the Rev. Dan Decker, pastor. But at 25%, capacity is 150.
So St. Paul's increased its Christmas Eve services from three to five. Decker is confident that will suffice.
Pastors contacted by The Gazette on Monday said they don’t think they will have to turn people away, but at least one local church warned in its bulletin: “We will do our best to get everyone seated, but please be understanding if we run out of room and need to seat you in the gathering space and, as sad as this would be, perhaps even turn people away if we reach capacity.”
Christmas Eve will be different this year, even for those who get a seat in the pews. That should come as no surprise to congregations that have already felt the sting of not being able to worship with their communities.
Rock Prairie Presbyterian on East County A and Cargill United Methodist in Janesville are among those that have not had services in their churches since the end of March, relying instead on live-streamed or, when it was warmer, outdoor services.
“We desperately want to be back together. We have a plan for when we can reopen, but I guess one of the things Presbyterians are known for is, we have the Bible in one hand and newspapers and science in the other," said the Rev. Gail Monsma, pastor at Rock Prairie.
“We have really struggled with the desire to connect with people and allow them to connect with God and with each other," said Scott at Cargill.
Church officials are also mindful of the problem of expelling those droplets more forcefully when singing. One or two singers will be all St. Patrick's Church in Janesville will allow, and those will be masked, said the Rev. Drew Olson.
A big part of Christmas Eves has been the singing of traditional carols such as “O Holy Night” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” Olson said. But this year, the congregation won’t sing.
“Maybe under their breath, people can mouth the words," he said.
“We really want it to feel like Christmas as much as possible,” Olson said.
Decker at St. Paul’s said his choir director has researched the topic and says people can sing if they restrict it to the end of services and spray disinfectant before the next service.
Monsma said Rock Prairie congregants, who have had to settle for live-streamed services for more than eight months, will get a chance to be together on Christmas Eve. First Lutheran Church in Janesville has offered other churches its radio-broadcast equipment and parking lot for a drive-in service.
“It was an unbelievably cool, beautiful gesture," Monsma said.
Monsma noted that the pre-Christmas Advent season is a time of waiting and watching for something great to happen, similar to feelings people have as they wait for an end to the pandemic.
Monsma said she has been preaching that dark times are often where rebirth comes from, so people should embrace those times in spite of the frustration and isolation.
“We know winter will be tough," Monsma said, “but we also know that the seasons change, and it will be warm again.”