Reporters interview hundreds of people and write dozens of stories in a year’s time.

Some are drudgery; others are a delight.

Some become favorites they’ll never forget.

Here are some articles Gazette reporters chose as favorites from 2019:

Jonah Beleckis

Headline: “Before driver in fatal police shooting is sent to prison, grieving families pray together”

Date published: May 31.

Synopsis: Jose Lara drove in the seat next to where Christopher Davis died. But members of the Davis family in a moment of “beauty and humanity” forgave Lara and prayed with him and his family before he went to prison.

Reporter’s thoughts: Courtrooms are intentionally divided—prosecutors and victims on one side, defendants and their lawyers on the other. Sometimes guards have to stand in the way to make sure emotional crowds don’t mix.

But at this sentencing over the shooting death of 21-year-old Christopher Davis, Jose Lara—the driver of the car a sheriff’s deputy shot into—walked to the other side to embrace and pray with a grieving mother and brother. The grief, the grace, the forgiveness. I will never forget this moment and am more human for having been present for it.

Catherine W. Idzerda

Headline: “Subzero science: Frigid weather offers opportunity for experiments”

Date published: Jan. 30.

Synopsis: I went outside and tested all the cold weather experiments journalists do when it gets really cold.

Reporter’s thoughts: Since the first printing press was invented, editors have been sending reporters out in extreme weather to discover if an egg will really fry on a sidewalk or if you can use a frozen banana as a hammer.

Last January, when the area was experiencing record low temperatures, Gazette Editor Sid Schwartz sent me out behind the building to pour molasses, make maple syrup candy in the snow and to hammer stuff with a banana. None of it went well, and readers learned that maple syrup candy made at a loading dock tastes like automobile exhaust.

You’re welcome.

Neil Johnson

Headline: “Janesville man shares untold story of his father, a Titanic survivor”

Date published: Sept. 22.

Synopsis: A Janesville man shared with The Gazette the untold story of his father, Wing Sun Fong, one of six Chinese men who research and a new documentary film now shows survived and were rescued from the 1912 wreck of the Titanic.

Reporter’s thoughts: I’m usually not fond of writing news features that examine U.S. or world history. This story was different. What are the chances a reporter would bump into a local man whose father was the last living man pulled from the icy ocean waters after the wreck of the Titanic? I calculate them at 1 in about 7.5 billion.

Tom Fong is best known for his egg rolls at the locally renowned Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant in downtown Janesville. During an interview for an earlier business story, Fong dropped a mind-blowing tidbit on me: He told me that acclaimed documentary filmmakers had confirmed that his father—listed in the ship’s manifest as Fang Lang—was one of just a few Chinese nationals rescued from the doomed Titanic, although the Chinese men’s survival had been erased from history for nearly a century.

Fong’s never-before-told story of his dad’s survival is equal parts dazzling, poignant and galactically unlikely. And it taught me that any time a source says, “I thought you’d come in here to interview me about something else,” I should pull out my notebook again and ask: “What is it that I should have asked you?”

Anna Marie Lux

Headline: “Caisson platoon horse retires to loving Beloit home”

Date published: May 26.

Synopsis: Rural Beloit resident Jolie Larsen adopted a horse named Babe from the Caisson Platoon, which provides mounted escorts for military funerals at Arlington National Cemetery.

Reporter’s thoughts: The story was among my favorite in 2019 because of Larsen’s intimate connection to Babe, which she did not know at first.

During the competitive adoption process, Larsen learned the 22-year-old horse honored America’s fallen by participating in more than 7,600 funerals.

When Larsen discovered Babe was one of the lead horses that took part in her father’s funeral at Arlington, she was overwhelmed with emotion.

As Larsen said: “What are the odds I would have a chance to adopt a horse that pulled my dad to his final resting place.”

Sometimes the connections we make in life end up being far more powerful and far more meaningful than we ever expected.

Ashley McCallum

Headline: “‘A total failure:’ Family believes lack of mental health resources contributed to Milton teen’s death”

Date published: June 30.

Synopsis: The family of Cole Fuller shares why they think the Rock County Human Services Department failed Cole, ultimately leading to Cole’s death by suicide.

Reporter’s thoughts: As a reporter, there are some stories you hate to have to write.

I hate the fact Cole Fuller is dead. But I love that his family used the tragedy to help others.

The emotion, candor and love I saw when I spoke to Cole’s family can’t be compared to anything I have ever experienced. Jeff Fuller and Steve Wilson realized how important it was to talk about what happened to Cole. They did not take a tragedy, package it in a box and hide it from the world.

They did what was incredibly difficult—talked to a reporter and laughed and cried and grieved as they told me who Cole was and why they were so incredibly angry at how suicide is treated in society.

Writing this story and the ones that followed made me think a lot about my own mental health and the people in this world who mean the most to me.

I urge anyone who is struggling with mental health challenges to seek professional help and not be ashamed. We all need a little or a lot of help sometimes.

Benjamin Pierce

Headline: “UW-Whitewater, UW System increase focus on mental health”

Date published: Oct. 28.

Synopsis: As knowledge and concern about college students’ mental health grow, colleges across the state are trying to increase services.

Reporter’s thoughts: I lost someone I love to suicide in August. Lillia was passionate about being kind and helping others. Writing this story was painful, but it also gave me hope that there are services available to people who continue to grapple with mental health issues.

Being able to spread awareness and hope with this story gave me a chance to make a difference. Lillia was a beautiful person with an even more beautiful soul, and this story allowed me to commemorate her and spread her lifelong message of hope and love.

Frank Schultz

Headline: “Half a century later, family grieves, takes pride in man who served in Vietnam”

Date published: March 26.

Synopsis: This is the follow-up to a 2018 article in which I told of a woman who tracked down the family of a U.S. Marine with whom she corresponded before his death in the Vietnam War.

Reporter’s thoughts: This is about the family and H. Warren Schneider, who grew up in the town of La Prairie and went on to become a crew chief on a Huey helicopter. Schneider and his crew were shot down while trying to help pinned-down Marines in 1968. This story is about the Schneider family’s journey in discovering what exactly happened and how Warren’s death still deeply affects them all these years later.

This one is about healing and wounds that never heal. It still makes me cry.