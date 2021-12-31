Gazette reporters write so many stories, they can be forgiven if they forget which ones they wrote the week before.
Yet some stories leave a mark. Certain circumstances and characters are unforgettable for one reason or another. These are those stories in 2021, selected and explained by each Gazette reporter whose hardened shells were cracked wide open.
Sara Myers
Publish date: Oct. 28, 2021
Synopsis: Janesville native Stacey Glissendoorf has been suffering from the rare disorder Neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2) since she was 16. Now at age 35, she has begun hospice care and is looking to make the most of the time she has left by putting together a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Reporter’s thoughts: I feel like I should preface this by first saying, I started at The Gazette in June. So, I unfortunately didn’t have a whole year of stories to look through for my favorite.
Nevertheless, it was difficult to choose a favorite story this year. But Stacey’s story jumped out the most to me. Gazette photographer Anthony Wahl and I met with Stacey, her friend and caretaker Jeremiah and her parents at her apartment. To communicate with Stacey, I wrote questions on a whiteboard she had nearby.
She is mostly deaf, but if you listen to her closely you can hear her say some words with excitement. Specifically, when I asked her what her favorite dog breed is, she said “Dalmatian” so loudly there was no denying what she had said.
Despite her circumstances, Stacey was so positive. The small things bring her the most joy, including her sweet dog Princess who fell asleep on her lap during the interview. Her love of animals is beautiful and a means to overcoming the hardships of the disorder she’s had most of her life. Ultimately, her positivity touched me and that is why this was my favorite story I wrote this past year.
Scott Froehlich
Publish date: Oct. 17, 2021
Synopsis: Just days after the sudden death of longtime assistant band director John Schroeder, the Milton High School marching band placed third in a statewide competition.
Reporter’s thoughts: My favorite article of 2021 was by no means a fun story to cover, but I won’t soon forget witnessing a heartfelt performance by a mourning marching band.
Witnessing the band members marching onto the field, seeing their solemn and stoic faces, I sensed that—while they were focused on the task at hand—their hearts were a mile away. Shortly after their final number was finished, the students walked off the field and allowed me into their post-show gathering.
It was at this moment when the floodgate of emotions opened and the loss of Schroeder seemed to really hit home. Band director Nathan Czech’s speech captured the essence of the moment and I nearly teared up myself watching everyone’s reactions.
Perhaps the most moving moment was speaking to Schroeder’s son, whose touching ode to his father tugged at every one of my heart’s strings. The band’s third-place finish does not do justice to the amount of energy and raw emotion that went into that afternoon’s performance.
Neil Johnson
Publish date: May 7, 2021.
Synopsis: Lake Geneva resident, school guidance counselor and local fishing guide George Kaider didn’t make fun of a Gazette reporter when he confessed to not knowing how to cast the line on an 8-foot-long fly-fishing rod.
Reporter’s thoughts: Kaider might be the only fly-fishing guide in the area.
It was the first time I’d ever experienced the unfamiliar sport of fly-fishing. But Kaider was the first who didn’t impatiently snatch fishing, hunting or camping equipment from my hands and shout at me, “Geez! That’s not how you’re supposed to do that, ya dummy!”
I’ve seldom had more fun or felt more at peace with a notebook in my hand than the day in May 2021 when Gazette photographer Anthony Wahl and I trucked out to a stream on the edge of Rock County for some early-season fly-fishing with Kaider, who had just launched his new guide service, In the Flow.
Kaider, a teacher and a listener by trade, made the excursion feel like it was something more meaningful than a reporting assignment or a shot at catching a big smallmouth bass.
Kaider actually tries to help people reach an inner calm, a higher plane of Zen-like clarity where time, stress and human urgency seem to evaporate and give way to the sky, the river and the sound of flowing water.
I’m not an outdoor writer, and I’m not a skilled angler. But Kaider made it so easy to understand what I was out there to do on that river. It was less about fishing and more about taking time to let the wind, water and current momentarily pull me away from work and life.
Jonah Beleckis
Publish date: June 20, 2021
Synopsis: Jeremey Duncan is sick, but writing is healing. The Beloit man’s poem on addiction called “The Door” won him the Rock County Jail’s expanded creative writing contest.
Reporter’s thoughts: This was my last story at The Gazette, but Jeremey was one of the most memorable people I met in my five years as a reporter here. I almost didn’t meet him, too.
It was a crazy last week, and I was preoccupied with wrapping everything up. Jeremey and I spoke on the phone, and I almost left it there. But at the last second, I rushed to the jail with our photographer, who also filmed Jeremey’s recitation of the poem in person.
He was charming, funny and thoughtful. Seeing him recite his poem was way more powerful than reading the text of it. There’s no replacement for being proximate to the people we write about, even if it’s brief.
Editor’s note: Jonah Beleckis left The Gazette in June 2021.
Frank Schultz
Date published: Oct. 4, 2021
Synopsis: The residents of Sutherland House on Janesville’s near-east side have held an annual party to celebrate local gay-ness for the past 31 years.
Reporter’s thoughts: I could list a couple dozen stories I thoroughly enjoyed reporting during my last year as a Gazette reporter, from the feature on a joyful chainsaw sculptor who told me “Sawdust is my glitter” to the eye-opening reactions of locals of Asian descent to the national wave of anti-Asian violence.
The Sutherland House story opened my eyes to a local subculture that gets little notice in the news media. The best part for me was meeting current and former residents of an historic house. What a warm, welcoming, thoughtful group.
The second-best thing was learning interesting snippets of local history. Sutherland House could be called the Tallman House’s little sister.
At the same time, the story reminded me that LGBTQ culture in Janesville and much of the rest of America was, within our lifetimes, a thing so many people hid—and some still hide—in order to avoid hate and discrimination.
Editor’s note: Frank Schultz retired from The Gazette on Oct. 25.