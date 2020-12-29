Reporters interview hundreds of people and write dozens of stories in a year’s time.
Some are drudgery; others are a delight.
Some become favorites they’ll never forget.
Here are some articles Gazette reporters chose as favorites from 2020:
Jonah Beleckis
Date: April 19, updated April 23.
Synopsis: One Saturday in April, a Birds Eye food-processing plant employee shared with The Gazette internal company emails about a COVID-19 outbreak at the plant. It was breaking news on what became one of the largest publicly known virus outbreaks in the area.
Reporter's thoughts: This is why a newspaper is valuable to its community. A Birds Eye employee called me with concerns about how the company was handling a COVID-19 outbreak. It wasn’t until our story published online that a spokesperson called me back after 9 p.m. that Saturday to say the plant would be temporarily shutting down most operations. Walworth County’s health department learned of the outbreak through The Gazette’s story.
This was early on in the pandemic. The employee demanded to share the documents in person. I didn’t have a mask at this point. I was nervous. But I grabbed a bandana and kitchen gloves to make the meeting happen. The community needed to know what was going on.
Anna Marie Lux
Date: May 17.
Synopsis: Richard Quinney could not let the story of his family farm disappear.
Three years ago, he sold most of the 160 acres in Walworth County’s town of Sugar Creek to a neighbor. But the Madison man couldn’t imagine losing all the fields, woods and pond he explored as a child, so he secured a 5-acre portion of the farm and decided to create a nature preserve on the private site.
Reporter's thoughts: Quinney’s story was one of my favorites in 2020 because it is so full of love for the land and the people who worked it for four generations.
At a time when family farms often get sold and forgotten, the 86-year-old Quinney saved a piece to keep it close in his daily life and to share it with a new generation.
Ashley McCallum
Date: Oct. 19.
Synopsis: Ava Pennycook, a 15-year-old competitive cheerleader at Parker High School, tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer but is still feeling symptoms months later. Her health has held her back from cheering, school and learning how to drive. She’s what’s considered a long hauler, a type of patient doctors are just starting to learn about.
Reporter's thoughts: Choosing a favorite story this year, for me, feels like choosing between stepping on a rusty nail or drinking a carton of milk three weeks past its expiration date.
As The Gazette’s health reporter, I have spent an overwhelming majority of my reduced work time thinking, talking and writing about COVID-19. I have been the community’s journalism grim reaper, reporting on death and illness with some run-of-the-mill government reporting sprinkled in there. If I am giving you a call, it is likely we won’t be having a pleasant conversation.
I hated that I had to meet Ava under such circumstances, but I am impressed at how brave and honest she was with me. I think Ava’s story put a lot into perspective for people, making them realize that COVID-19 can harm anyone at any age. Unfortunately, my story brought some undeserved online harassment to Ava’s family, and that weighs heavily on my shoulders.
For the people who reached out to me or the Pennycooks with kind words and support, I thank you. To those who spouted baseless conspiracies or harmful words to a teenager online, you need to get a grip. Let’s go into 2021 being more reasonable, grateful and kind human beings.
Benjamin Pierce
Date: May 9.
Synopsis: Kaelyn Duesterbeck, a mother and Mercyhealth nurse, said Mother’s Day would mean more to her in 2020 because of all of the challenges for health care workers in the pandemic.
Reporter's thoughts: I think this story humanized frontline workers and reminded me—and hopefully readers—that these people truly are battling something larger than life and continue to fight the virus despite the risk. It was also a reminder to me of how blessed I am to have the mother and family that I do.
Frank Schultz
Date: June 19.
Synopsis: For Father’s Day, in light of the nationwide focus on racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's killing, local Black fathers discussed a fear they all hold for their children. (Note: Father’s Day was June 21, a Sunday.)
Reporter’s thoughts: This year taught white Americans that if they thought the nation’s race problems were largely solved, they were wrong.
I had read about Black parents’ fears: that their children—especially their sons—were at risk every time they left their homes, and how they make a point of talking to their kids about how a Black person has to be extra careful when dealing with police.
All the Black fathers I approached had something to say: Yes, they worry every day that their children might not come home to them. I thought it was important for readers in a quiet, low-crime area to know that their neighbors deal with this fear every day of their lives.
Neil Johnson
Date: April 8.
Synopsis: Gazette reporter shares the challenges he and his wife experience while working from home and caring for twin boys.
Reporter's thoughts: Depending on your own COVID-19 pandemic circumstances this year, it might have brought a you little comic relief to read about how a Gazette reporter is way more clueless than you when it comes to navigating our “new normal”: juggling work, family life and the rigors of young children doing virtual learning—all at home, all right on top of each other.
Although my April 8 column might have cast some doubts, I eventually did get out of the bathroom that my twin sons locked me inside of during one of their virtual school days at home. I learned a few things, too. For one, I’m not a teacher, and I have no idea how teachers deal with my kids. My hot take: Teachers—my speech-therapist wife included—are way more amazing than I am.
The other thing I learned, and it’s not really hard news, is that this pandemic has forced us all to be a little closer to the lives of those we live with. I’ve been thankful for some extra time with my family, even if I it didn’t make me a better (or even passable) teacher.