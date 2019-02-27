JANESVILLE

The first thing I noticed was how slick the undersides of my rented skis were, even on a thin layer of snow on the wet pavement next to my car.

I had never been on skis before. The introduction reminded me of what it's like when my foot slides forward unexpectedly when I step on a patch of ice.

I braced myself for the daunting, exhilarating uncertainty of the next few hours.

I went to Rockport Park last week to meet Rich Bostwick, a volunteer with Friends of Rockport Park who helps maintain the park’s ski trails. An avid skier, Rich was there to teach me how to cross country ski so I could write about it.

This meeting was nearly a month in the making. Weather derailed our plans multiple times—too much snow, too little snow, too cold, too icy. When we finally set a date, it came with a single day’s notice.

I rented equipment—skis, poles and boots—from the Janesville recreation office at City Hall. The city oversees this trail, but volunteers are responsible for grooming it.

When Rich grooms, he rides a snowmobile and tows a roller to compress the snow and prevent it from melting quickly. He then returns to flatten areas with a track setter, which embeds deep, narrow paths in the snow to help skiers stay balanced.

Rich carved a loop on the flat soccer field before I arrived. It was here that I would learn the basic stride.

It was here that I fell for the first of many times.

Cross country skiing is a full-body workout. You plant a pole into the snow with one arm and propel yourself forward, gliding ahead with the opposite leg. Plant, propel, glide. Plant, propel, glide. Over and over again.

Rich led me to the trailhead after a few laps on the soccer field. He offered an ominous warning before we got there.

“This is not a beginner’s park,” he said.

Rich kept talking, but I didn’t hear him. I was focused on visions of me careening into the woods at top speed.

I tumbled backward as I passed a gentle slope on the way to the trailhead. The slope is hardly noticeable, but it’s my first exposure to a lesson I and most other first-timers struggle to understand: You have to lean forward when going downhill.

As we finally reached the trailhead, it began to sleet—that biting, piercing precipitation with no redeeming value. It didn't take long for me to fall again—and again and again—as we entered the forest.

I’m in good shape, but I am not a natural athlete. I once gripped a paddleboard so tightly to keep my balance that my feet cramped for hours afterward. I had a feeling another arduous day was in store.

But the temperature dropped just enough for the nasty sleet to turn to snow—soft, fluffy, snow globe-esque snow. It was quiet and peaceful among the trees. The only sounds came from our conversation and a babbling creek that runs alongside the trail.

The scene is like a postcard.

“We live in a climate where winter is a big thing,” Rich later told me. “You might as well have an activity in the winter that makes you enjoy winter instead of loathe winter. It changes your whole attitude.”

Surrounded by trees and flurries in that moment, I embraced this endless winter.

My falls didn’t stop. It was counterintuitive to me to lean forward when going downhill, and my body struggled to make the adjustment.

That’s common, Rich assured me.

I became an expert on falling. It’s best to topple backward and land on your butt. It doesn’t hurt, and your skis likely will remain planted in the tracks. I slipped, popped back up and instantly continued my stride.

Rich remained patient with me the entire time and helped me out of a jam as I tried the snowplow maneuver. It’s a downhill, pigeon-toed technique used on slopes without set tracks. On this mid-grade hill, I needed a hand to stop sliding and get back on my feet.

While Rockport might not be a beginner’s park, many novices come here to learn because of the trail’s variety and accessibility, Rich said. It’s a challenge without being too difficult. Newbies can avoid the few steep hills by using workaround trails.

Rich and I skied about 4 miles on the trail. We had good trail conditions and good weather, neither of which have been common this winter, he said.

The day after our jaunt, Rich packed his car and drove to Hayward for the Birkebeiner, one of the most prestigious cross country skiing races in the world.

Rich has participated in it before, but he was there to support his wife, Barb Arms, as she competed in the half-distance event.

After a weekend of watching the world’s best skiers, I asked Rich to assess my performance from several days prior. He thought I did “very well” for my first time and should keep practicing when I can.

“You can look at all the videos you want. You can be told a million times to do it this way and that way. But it just takes time after time of doing it. Getting out there and learning it, feeling it. You can’t think your way through. You got to feel your way through it, and I thought you did a good job.

“I hope you consider taking up the sport for real.”

Maybe I will. Just don’t expect to see me at the Birkebeiner.