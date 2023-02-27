01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE — Even with more housing expected to be built and an anticipated population increase, the Janesville School District will only see one of its buildings hit capacity in the next decade, according to a report to be presented to the school board Tuesday night.

The 90-page report by MDRoffers Consulting, entitled “Community Change and Projection,” details enrollment projections and municipal growth in the school district through 2035.

