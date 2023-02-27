JANESVILLE — Even with more housing expected to be built and an anticipated population increase, the Janesville School District will only see one of its buildings hit capacity in the next decade, according to a report to be presented to the school board Tuesday night.
The 90-page report by MDRoffers Consulting, entitled “Community Change and Projection,” details enrollment projections and municipal growth in the school district through 2035.
Of the school district’s nearly 20 buildings, only Washington Elementary at 811 N. Pine St. on Janesville’s west side, is expected to exceed its enrollment capacity by 2035. By 2030, Washington Elementary is expected to have 433 students, one more than the building’s 432-student capacity. By 2035, Washington’s enrollment is projected to be 456 students.
However, every other school in the district is projected to remain well under capacity through 2035.
That includes Adams Elementary, which had 295 students in September of 2022 and is expected to have 285 by September 2023. By 2035, Adams is projected to be back at 292, or about 64% of its capacity.
The report also predicts Parker High School will be operating at 57% of its capacity and Craig High School operating at 68% of its capacity by 2035.
New housing Those projections come as 3,250 new housing units are expected to be added in the school district by 2035, or 240 a year, according to the report. That’s up form an average 68 new housing units per year built between 2010 and 2022.
However, 78% of those new housing units are expected to be multi-family, which “typically do not generate many students per housing unit.” And so, they wouldn’t be likely to push enrollment up, according to the report.
Through 2035, no attendance area in the school district is expected to see more than a 50% increase in new single-family housing units except for the Washington Elementary attendance area, that’s expected to see an 89% increase, the report said.
New school siteThe report went on to identify a mostly vacant lot at 2310 Crosby Avenue on Janesville’s southwest side as a suitable spot for a new school, but with the qualifier that it wouldn’t be needed for a “few decades” because enrollment won’t rise high enough anytime soon.
Four schools on the south side — Lincoln, Jackson and Van Buren Elementary schools, and Edison Middle School, all “have enough capacity to accommodate projected enrollment growth through 2035 and likely well beyond,” according to the report.
The 12-acre Crosby Avenue site, already owned by the school district, has access to South Crosby Avenue, Garden Drive, Pioneer Road and Frontier Road and the report notes that existing adjacent neighborhoods make it an ideal location for a school.
MDRoffers suggests that the school district hold onto the lot and potentially use it in the future for an elementary school because there would be no other “comparable school in close proximity.”
“At such time, and especially if the (school district) were to acquire additional adjacent land, the Crosby Avenue site could serve as an appropriate replacement for Lincoln or Van Buren as residential development continues to the south,” the report stated.
Superintendent Mark Holzman was unavailable Monday to comment, but Patrick Gasper, the district’s public information officer, spoke to the issue.
“There is land owned by the district, but at this time there is no talk about developing any land,” Gasper said.
The report said the site is too small for a high or middle school. And it is “smaller than what is typically advised for a suburban elementary school.” The typically-applied standard is 10 acres plus one acre for each 100 students.
But there is vacant land to the east and south, with which the district “could conceivably acquire to allow this site to meet this standard,” the report said
According to enrollment data shared by the district in January, the district’s total enrollment was 9,420 students — up from 9,317 students at the same time last year. That’s an increase of 103, or about 1%. Gasper said last month that the district’s enrollment “appears to be stabilizing.”
