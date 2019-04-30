JANESVILLE

A former Janesville School District teacher charged with fourth-offense operating while intoxicated “generally admitted to the accuracy” of the police reports describing his arrest, according to school district documents.

Dennis Brunner, 50, of 3316 S. Afton Road, Janesville, made those statements to Janesville School District Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner during a school district investigation March 15, according to reports released Tuesday by the school district.

Brunner, a former physical education teacher and coach, was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, threatening a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Janesville police reported finding Brunner passed out in the driver’s seat of a car still running in his driveway.

Brunner refused to wait in the car and became aggressive when police tried to restrain him, according to the criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

On the way to jail, Brunner repeatedly described the charges using expletives and threatened one of the officers, saying he “better hope he doesn’t see me on the street.” When asked what he meant, Brunner said, “I know a lot of biker guys. It means there is going to be a bounty put out on him.”

His preliminary breath test indicated in a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.235, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to the complaint.

During the school district investigation, “Mr. Brunner did not dispute that he became belligerent and defiant with arresting officers, and confirmed details concerning his behavior that establish that the charges of resisting arrest and threatening a police officer are, in fact, well-founded," the district report reads.

As a physical education teacher, Brunner was responsible for instructing students about health, wellness, responsible choices and making physical fitness and overall health a priority, according to the the report.

“Mr. Brunner was directly asked how he could credibly teach this curriculum and impart corresponding values to students when he had committed a highly publicized fourth OWI offense,” Garner wrote in the report. “Mr. Brunner shook his head and acknowledged that he did not know how to answer the question.”

At the end of the report, Garner recommended Brunner be given the opportunity to resign.

“If Mr. Brunner is not willing to do so, I recommend that the District’s Administration present a recommendation to the Board of Education that Mr. Brunner be discharged from his employment and that his individual teaching contract be terminated,” Garner wrote in the report.

Brunner resigned effective March 26.

Because Brunner resigned, he is eligible for only his state pension from the Wisconsin Retirement System. No other school district retirement benefits will be provided, according to a school district spokesperson.

The Janesville School District’s policy on criminal behavior states that employees “shall serve as a positive example to students in terms of honesty, integrity and mature behavior.”

When asked earlier if Brunner had been disciplined for previous operating while intoxicated convictions, school district officials pointed to a district policy that states an employee convicted of a crime will have “his/her criminal action reviewed to determine whether or not it substantially relates to the circumstances of his/her particular job or licensed activity in the district.”

If it is determined that an employee’s crime “is substantially related to the circumstances of the job or licensed activity, the employee is subject to dismissal or other disciplinary action.”

State statutes indicate the state superintendent of schools can revoke a teaching license without a hearing if the person holding the license is convicted of a class H felony under Chapter 940, crimes against life and security.

Brunner has been charged with threat to law enforcement officer, which is a class H felony under Wisconsin Statute 940.203(2).