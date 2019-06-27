Authorities stopped Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for speeding and gave him a warning while the governor was boating on Geneva Lake earlier this month. 

Pritzker, a first-term Democratic governor, was "enjoying a weekend at the lake with his family," spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said.

The Chicago Tribune reported Pritzker was traveling 41 mph on the lake at 8:30 p.m. June 7. The speed limit is 35 mph, according to the Tribune. Abudayyeh confirmed Pritzker was given a warning. 

Abudayyeh did not respond to an email asking which law enforcement agency made the stop. 

