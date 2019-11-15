EAST TROY

Staff members for Rep. Bryan Steil will hold office hours Thursday, Nov. 18, in East Troy, according to a news release from Steil’s office.

Constituents are invited to discuss federal policy with staff members and receive casework assistance during these times.

Staff members will be available from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the East Troy Village Hall, 2015 Energy Drive.

Daily office hours are available in Janesville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Steil’s Janesville Office, 20 S. Main St.

Residents unable to attend these office hours can make an appointment by calling 608-752-4050.