Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is looking for nominees for his veteran of the year award.
The award is intended to honor veterans who continue to serve their communities as “unsung heroes,” according to a news release.
Nominations can be submitted online at steil .house.gov/2021-veteran -year-award-nomination.
