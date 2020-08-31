JANESVILLE
Rep. Bryan Steil is staying away from statements by many of his fellow Republicans, who are calling the November elections so important that if Democrats win, America won’t be America anymore.
Steil rode with a Rock County sheriff’s deputy Monday and explained how he appreciated local deputies who helped out with the Kenosha demonstrations in recent days. He said he was headed back to Kenosha to meet with community leaders and talk about healing and rebuilding.
Steil said he will appear with Trump when the president visits Kenosha on Tuesday. Trump and many other Republican leaders have been saying in recent days that the upcoming elections are a choice between them and Democrats whom they portray as “socialists” and “radicals.”
Vice President Mike Pence, in his Aug. 19 speech in Darien, for example, said: “I believe the choice in this election is whether America remains America.”
The Republican Party of Wisconsin issued a statement Monday saying Democrat Joe Biden as president “would be a disaster that would send our nation into further lawlessness and on the path to a socialist America.”
Steil declined to join in that narrative. He called the election “critical” but then pivoted away:
“I think there’s real significant views as to the path that we should take forward as a country that are going to be on display in the weeks ahead,” Steil said. “To me, what is so important is that we’re protecting America’s health, that we’re keeping America safe and that we’re getting folks back to work, so I’m out advocating what I believe to be a real positive message as to how we move this country forward.”
The Republican congressman said he pulled back from campaigning for reelection last week to focus on the crisis in Kenosha, which is at the opposite end of the 1st Congressional District from his home in Janesville.
Steil faces a challenge from Democrat Roger Polack in the Nov. 3 elections.
Steil and Polack spoke on WCLO radio’s Stan Milam show on Friday, when Steil discussed rioting in Kenosha by describing how it he thought it could have played out in Janesville, with people burning down buildings at Main and Milwaukee streets.
Polack and Steil both condemn the violence in Kenosha, support peaceful protests and oppose calls to defund police, but Polack told Milam that Steil’s description of riots in Janesville was a “disgusting” message of fear.
Steil has spent more energy advocating for law and order in recent weeks than calling for justice over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, which was renewed after the nonfatal police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Steil did announce in the wake of Floyd's death he had spoken to Black community leaders, police and others and supports more money for police training and economic opportunity for underrepresented minorities.
Asked Monday for his thoughts on calls for racial justice, Steil said the video of an officer shooting Blake was an “incredibly difficult video to watch. What’s important is that we let the investigation play out to get all the facts.”
Steil said he has called for the investigation to be completed as soon as possible, “and then we need the facts to lead us to justice, and I’m confident that’ll play out.”
Asked if protesters’ anger is justified, he said he understands the frustration, “but I think there’s a fine line between 1st Amendment rights and criminal activity.”