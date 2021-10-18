JANESVILLE
The Republican incumbent in the 1st Congressional District has a comfortable lead in fundraising, although the November 2022 election is still far off.
Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville had $1.19 million cash on hand as of the Sept. 30 federal reporting deadline, Federal Election Commission records show.
The only announced challenger, Democrat Ann Roe, had $37,351 cash on hand. Roe’s campaign finance filing was the first public disclosure of her campaign’s finances.
Roe acknowledged she has work to do.
“That’s why we have started with a great foundation, a great team, and we’re working every day to raise those dollars and build that campaign that we believe in, that I believe in,” Roe said.
Roe has chosen a professional campaign manager is Shibani Chakrabarty, who grew up Alabama, and hired Kei Fujisawa, a Janesville Craig High School graduate, to run her phone banks.
While money isn’t the only factor in campaigns for public office, it is a major one.
Roe noted she just announced her campaign in July. Steil has been fundraising—as members of the House of Representatives do—since before he won his first race in 2018.
Steil issued a news release Monday, saying he had raised more than $439,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Roe’s total fundraising so far amounts to $75,109.
Steil has raised $1.23 million since Jan. 1.
“I’m thankful for the overwhelming support our campaign continues to receive from people across southeast Wisconsin,” Steil said in the release. “Big government policies and reckless spending coming out of Washington threaten our way of life.”
So far, all of Roe’s contributions are listed as coming from individuals. She said she has been in contact with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, as well as Emily’s List, which raises money for women candidates.
All three organizations have offered advice on how to run a campaign, and Roe hopes they will follow through with money, too.
Party organizations typically don’t endorse candidates until after the fall primaries, which in this race will be Aug. 9. No other candidates from either of the major parties has announced in the 1st District so far.
Roe said her campaign has begun reaching out to organizations that might offer funding.
Steil’s campaign reports donations of $522,729 from various committees since Jan. 1. Many of those donations came from political action committees representing business and finance interests.
Roe, like Steil, is a Janesville resident. She said she has been meeting people across the district and has planted seeds she hopes will bear fundraising fruit. She has completed candidate training from Emerge Wisconsin, which trains women Democrats for public office.