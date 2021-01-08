WASHINGTON, D.C.
Rep. Bryan Steil on Friday called on president-elect Joe Biden to condemn the effort to impeach President Donald Trump.
In a short statement, the Janesville Republican said: “I oppose (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi’s efforts to impeach President Trump. Nancy Pelosi and (Senate minority leader) Chuck Schumer have already tried and failed to remove President Trump through impeachment. Enough already!
“From the riots in Kenosha, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis and dozens of other cities to what happened in D.C. this week, what we need right now is leaders to tone down their actions, not enflame (sic) the situation,” the statement continues.
Steil did not refer to Biden as president-elect.