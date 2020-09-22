WASHINGTON, D.C.
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st Congressional District, is calling on U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate “criminal groups” tied to rioting during the recent Kenosha demonstrations.
“Many of the criminal agitators came from outside our community of Kenosha,” Steil said in a news release. “Thanks to our federal and local law enforcement agents, the U.S. Marshals and Kenosha Police Department successfully stopped out-of-state protestors whose van was filled with fireworks, helmets and gas masks. Criminals must be held accountable, and we must look into their source of funding.”
Protests erupted in Kenosha in response to the death of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer Aug. 23.
Blake was paralyzed from the waist down.
The protests included the burning and looting of businesses, although most arrests were for more minor infractions such as disorderly conduct, obstructing or curfew violation.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel analyzed 250 arrests during the protest and found most were from Wisconsin.
Steil called for the investigation extend to rioters in cities across the country.
"I am confident that by targeting the funding and leadership of these criminal groups we can prevent future violence in Kenosha and around the country," Steil wrote in his letter to Barr.
The Gazette has reached out to Steil’s opponent in the Nov. 3 elections, Democrat Roger Polack of Caledonia, for comment.
This story will be updated.