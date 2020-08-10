JANESVILLE
Rep. Bryan Steil on Monday challenged his Democratic opponent in the November elections to two debates.
Democrats Roger Polack and Josh Pade face off in Tuesday’s primary election for the chance to challenge Steil for the 1st Congressional District seat.
Steil suggested one debate on either side of the district. Steil’s home is Janesville, on the far western side.
The Gazette has asked the Pade and Polack campaigns for reactions.
“Regardless of who emerges as my opponent, it is important for voters to hear directly from the candidates on the issues impacting them,” Steil said in a statement.
Steil said the debate format and logistics would be decided later “to ensure proper public health protocols are in place for members of the public, moderators and candidates.”
Steil has held the seat since January 2018. He replaced fellow Republican and Janesvillian Paul Ryan, who decided not to run again after 20 years in Congress.
