WASHINGTON

New parents could benefit from a bill introduced Wednesday by a bipartisan group of lawmakers that included Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

The Advancing Support for Working Families Act would allow parents to get an advance of $5,000 on their child tax credits.

“The first year of a child’s life can be one of the most expensive. Our proposal gives parents the option to receive additional support following the birth or adoption of a child,” Steil said in a news release.

Steil said the bill helps families without raising taxes, without a government mandate and without destabilizing Social Security.

Congress increased the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 in 2018. The new bill would allow families to get $5,000 up front, reducing the tax credit over the next 10 years to $1,500.