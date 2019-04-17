BELOIT
Rep. Mark Pocan will hold a Rock County town hall at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions regarding legislation, current events and the Trump Administration’s actions.
Rep. Pocan will present some opening remarks before taking questions.
The event is free and open to the public.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse