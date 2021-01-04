WASHINGTON, D.C.
Rep. Mark Pocan announced Monday he will not run for U.S. Senate in 2022.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson holds the seat. Johnson has said he wants to see the results of the special elections for Georgia’s two Senate seats before deciding whether to run again.
Johnson, now in his second term, had said in the past that he intended to serve for only two terms.
Pocan is in his fifth term of representing Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District. The district includes western portions of Rock County.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson has announced he is running for the seat.
Other Democrats who might run are Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry, state Sen. Chris Larson of Milwaukee and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of the nonprofit Millennial Action Project, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“While I am honored many people have asked me to run for the Senate in 2022, at this time the best way for me to fight for Wisconsin and for progressive values is to stay in the House of Representatives,” Pocan said in a news release Monday. “By serving on the House Appropriations Committee in the majority, with seniority building on the committee, I can best deliver real results to help my constituents and the nation. To start my seniority all over in the Senate would be a less effective path to getting the work done for which I came to Congress.”
Pocan said Democrats have “a number of good, smart, effective Democrats” considering runs against Johnson.