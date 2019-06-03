MADISON
Rep. Mark Pocan released the schedule for his summer office hours in a press release.
Outreach staff from Pocan’s district office will be at each event. They will speak with constituents and address their concerns and questions regarding federal agencies. Reservations are not required to attend, according to the release.
Local office hour dates and locations are:
- Footville Village Hall, 261 N. Gilbert St., Footville, from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, June 10.
- Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., Beloit, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13.
- Albany Village Hall, 206 S. Water St., Albany, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 14.
- Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 14.
- Monroe Public Library, 925 16th Ave., Monroe, from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 17.
- Eager Free Public Library, 39 W. Main St., Evansville, from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20.
A full list of office hours and locations is available at pocan.house.gov/office-hours.