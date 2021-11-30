CLINTON
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who has served 11 years in the Wisconsin State Assembly, announced Wednesday she will not seek election as Secretary of State.
“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent and serve my friends and neighbors in southern Wisconsin,” she said in a news release.
“For over 45 years, our current Secretary of State has been collecting a state paycheck and has nothing to show for it except his name on the door of an empty office and that’s unacceptable," Loudenbeck said. "I have a lot of ideas about how to fix this office, add value and deliver real results. I’m willing to put in the work to fix what Doug LaFollette has broken. In order to do that, we must replace him in November.”
Assembly District 31, which Loudenbeck has represented since 2011, is comprised of rural parts of eastern Rock County and western Walworth County, south of Milton to the stateline with Illinois. The district includes the municipalities of Clinton, Sharon, Walworth and Elkhorn, and the western edge of the district includes portions of the cities of Janesville and Beloit.
“During my tenure in the Legislature, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many wonderful people—constituents, colleagues, stakeholders and staff—on policy issues they’re passionate about. I’m grateful for the experience, knowledge and relationships serving in the Legislature has given me.”
Over the last 11 years, Loudenbeck has worked with colleagues in both houses and across the aisle to author dozens of bills that have been signed into law. These signed bills cover a variety of policies ranging from anti-human trafficking and support for homeless and vulnerable youth to agriculture, water quality and economic development.
She led the effort to provide Family Care to Rock County residents and chaired a Legislative Council study committee on the preservation of burial sites that led to the passage of landmark legislation. Her work on policies related to health care and public safety spanned several legislative sessions and multiple bills including community EMS, telehealth, charity care, Next Generation 911 and shared services for fire/EMS.
Loudenbeck grew up in suburban Detroit and Chicago. She moved to Wisconsin in 1987 to attend UW-Madison, where she earned undergraduate degrees in political science and international relations. She became a certified firefighter in 1998.
In 2003, she began working at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, where she continued to work until running for the Assembly in 2010.
She served on the Joint Finance Committee for the past four legislative sessions and as vice co-chairperson since 2018.
She is the current chairperson of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board and co-chairperson of the Joint Information Policy and Technology Committee. She chaired the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development during her second term and has served on 11 other Assembly committees.
Loudenbeck is a legislative member on the State Fair Park Board and was previously appointed to the Educational Communications Board and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Board.