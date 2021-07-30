People in Beloit will soon be able to cruise around downtown on electric scooters with the introduction of the devices by a private company, the city announced Thursday.
Bird, an electronic scooter company, will begin offering e-scooters to people older than 18. In June, the Beloit City Council approved an ordinance that governs the use of e-scooters in Beloit. The scooters will be available through a mobile phone application, and riders pay to use the scooter per minute.
City officials are touting the scooters as a means of transportation within city limits without a vehicle.
“Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or work,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “More transportation options can bring a lot of benefits to the city.”
If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello @bird.co. More information about the company can be found at bird.co.
The scooters can only be operated within city limits. If they’re taken beyond the limits, they will travel no faster than 1 mph.
