JANESVILLEThe Janesville Performing Arts Center will hold auditions May 5 to 7 for its production of "RENT."The production aims to cast an entire LGBTQ+ cast. Electronic audition submissions will be accepted in addition to in-person auditions.Auditions are limited to performers age 16 and older. Performers younger than 16 who want to audition must have a parent or guardian contact Stephanie Hormig at shormig@familyservices1.org.The musical will be held on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at JPAC.For more information or to sign up for an audition, visit bit.ly/3EJDncg.The production is in partnership with DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and sponsored by the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee.