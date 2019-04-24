JANESVILLE

The opaque white tarp is visible before you reach the skylight on Hedberg Public Library’s second floor.

It covers the entire southwest corner of the library, restricting views of the adjacent Rock River and limiting public access on this main level.

The tarp is an early sign of renovations that will modernize Hedberg—work the library has alluded to for months with the slogan “Transform your library.”

About four years ago, Hedberg officials began discussing the need to replace carpets, upgrade lighting and fix the roof, which was finished last year.

Then Hedberg decided to expand the project after board members noticed efforts at other libraries to remodel their buildings for 21st-century needs, library Director Bryan McCormick said.

What do 21st-century libraries look like?

They don’t fit the old stereotype where everyone is silently reading. They instead emphasize flexible spaces where people can work together, McCormick said.

These collaborative areas might have movable furniture, even movable bookshelves, so they can be used for programs, meetings, group work and any other needs that might arise on a given day, he said.

The corner of the library hidden beneath the tarp is practically empty now. All the shelves have been taken elsewhere, and all the carpet has been ripped out.

In addition to some flexible spaces, this area will be the new home of a bigger teen center. When the bookshelves are put back in place, they will be perpendicular to the west windows to enhance the view of the river, Assistant Director Charles Teval said.

After that phase finishes—perhaps by mid-May—crews will redo the existing teen center and media area. Then they will move to the northwest corner and later to the second floor’s entrance, he said.

The checkout desk inside the entrance will be removed, allowing the main program room to expand. Smaller additional help desks will be interspersed throughout the library so that staff is always nearby, he said.

The northwest corner will add a larger section devoted to genealogy. Teval believes it’s a great way to capitalize on renewed attention to family heritages sparked by the success of Ancestry.com and similar websites.

The four-phase, $2.8 million project is expected to finish in mid-October.

The library is about $250,000 shy of its fundraising goal. The city is contributing $1 million, and Hedberg is funding the rest through donations and its own money, he said.

Teval said many visitors have been receptive to the changes and willing to endure the temporary inconveniences.

There are fewer work areas for now. Most bookshelves have been jammed tightly together and corded off from the public, requiring staff to fetch requested materials.

“Unfortunately, it isn’t conducive to browsing,” Teval said. “I had a guy who wanted some Westerns, so we just had him name a couple authors he was interested in, grabbed a handful, brought them out.”

Last week, Hedberg introduced new hours to accommodate construction. The library is now closed every morning with the exception of Saturdays.

Reduced hours and ongoing repairs haven’t dampened visitors’ enthusiasm for wanting to use Hedberg. As the doors opened at noon Tuesday, a crowd that had been waiting outside flooded upstairs into the construction zone, undaunted by the large white tarp.