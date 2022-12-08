Downtown Transfer Center
Buses wait for passengers at Janesville's Downtown Transfer Center in 2019. 

 File photo

JANESVILLE — The Janesville Transit System is on pace to complete $1.5 million in improvements to its Downtown Transfer Center, with riders waiting in the lobby soon to be more comfortable as they do so. 

Janesville Transit Director Rebecca Smith said when renovation work is completed at the center at 123 S. River St., people will immediately notice one key upgrade. A new double set of doors will now shield those waiting inside from the outdoor elements -- both hot and cold. 

