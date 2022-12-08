JANESVILLE — The Janesville Transit System is on pace to complete $1.5 million in improvements to its Downtown Transfer Center, with riders waiting in the lobby soon to be more comfortable as they do so.
Janesville Transit Director Rebecca Smith said when renovation work is completed at the center at 123 S. River St., people will immediately notice one key upgrade. A new double set of doors will now shield those waiting inside from the outdoor elements -- both hot and cold.
“When you enter the main doors to the lobby, you go through an automatic set of additional doors. That’s really going to help keep the heat in the building in the winter and the AC in during the summer… not let all of that warm or conditioned air go out through the doors like it has. I think that's a real nice update,” Smith said.
Smith said by late December or early January, the transfer center will fully reopen to the public after months of work to replace mechanical systems, revamp the exterior and roof and improve the drop-off platforms.
Smith said work that remains largely involves interior finishing work to restrooms and the rider break room.
The transfer center has remained only partially open to riders during the work, so many riders haven’t yet seen much of the interior work.
Smith said when riders are full allowed back inside they’ll notice restroom fixtures that are built to withstand vandalism, and upgraded bathrooms, brighter lighting and a newly finished tile floor.
But Smith said what some riders will most notice is that the outside drop-off platforms are wider, making it easier for those with physical disabilities to comfortably board or disembark.
The revamp is being funded through federal COVID relief dollars provided to public transit systems to offset revenue losses as ridership plummeted during the pandemic.
