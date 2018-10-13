JANESVILLE
Remodeling work at a downtown building apparently led to a fire Friday night.
The Janesville Fire Department estimated the fire caused $30,000 damage to the former Steve & Holly’s restaurant, 13 N. Franklin St.
Another $2,000 loss was estimated for the building’s contents.
A contractor was burn-staining the floor until about 3:30 p.m. Friday, and no one noticed any problems, according to a fire department report released Saturday.
The report lists the cause as unintentional.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:10 p.m.
“Investigation revealed two points of origin and were caused by the burn-staining in the business,” the report states.
Large amounts of smoke could be seen coming from the rear of the business on both floors, but firefighters soon knocked down the main body of the fire, according to the report. Firefighters then began looking for hidden fire.
Firefighters were on scene for at least 90 minutes.
Scott Kirchner told The Gazette he had been remodeling the business with plans to open the Downtown Deli in about two weeks.
