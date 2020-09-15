JANESVILLE
The Janesville Patriotic Society will conduct a POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony at the Veterans Plaza in Janeville’s Traxler Park on Friday, Sept. 18.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the ceremony will recognize and remember veterans who are still being held as prisoners of war or are listed as missing in action.
One of those being remembered is Donald W. Downing, a 1952 graduate of Janesville High School. He went missing more than 53 years ago after a night flying mission over North Vietnam on Sept. 7, 1967.
To avoid spreading the coronavirus, people attending must wear face masks and observe social distancing. Attendees also should bring their own chairs.